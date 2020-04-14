Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALLO. BidaskClub lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,542,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268,228 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,077,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,776,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,148,000 after buying an additional 162,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,632,000 after buying an additional 335,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,237,000 after buying an additional 147,816 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

