Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 927,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 148,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,148,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,684,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

