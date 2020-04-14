Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ALNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $119.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average of $107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $134.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,285,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

