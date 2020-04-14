Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.73 million, a PE ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 1.54. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $820,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 483,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.