Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and American Software (NYSE:AMSWA) Head to Head Survey

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

American Software has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Software and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alteryx 0 4 12 0 2.75

American Software currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.09%. Alteryx has a consensus target price of $138.10, indicating a potential upside of 26.35%. Given American Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Software is more favorable than Alteryx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Software and Alteryx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $108.71 million 4.41 $6.80 million $0.28 53.54 Alteryx $417.91 million 17.11 $27.14 million $0.56 195.18

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than American Software. American Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alteryx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Software and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 7.18% 8.30% 5.84% Alteryx 6.49% 11.89% 4.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of American Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Alteryx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alteryx beats American Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners. This segment also offers cloud solutions for supply chain management, product lifecycle management, vendor quality, and vendor compliance and corporate social responsibility for brand retailers and manufacturers; and analytics and business intelligence solutions for the supply chain market. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as professional services/product management/project management, staff augmentation, and social media and analytic marketing, as well as cloud, collaboration, network, and security services for software enhancement, documentation, update, customer education, consulting, systems integration, maintenance, and other support services. The Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to retail, apparel, footwear, consumer packaged goods, chemicals, oil and gas, life sciences, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial products, and other manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

