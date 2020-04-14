Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 16,353 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,541 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,365 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,084,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -325,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

