Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,379 Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco Cleantech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36.

About Invesco Cleantech ETF

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

