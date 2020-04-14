Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 2,012.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.48.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $100,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,684 shares of company stock worth $9,090,217 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

