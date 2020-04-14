Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

