Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Cerner stock opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.96. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

