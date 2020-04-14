Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $908,096,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404,966 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $53,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

GE stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

