Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

