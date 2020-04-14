Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 575,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Compass Point raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

