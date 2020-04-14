Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $375,000 in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Arista Networks by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $2,527,256.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,407 shares of company stock worth $12,008,747 in the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $202.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.60. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.69.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

