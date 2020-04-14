Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $431,000 in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

NYSE SCHW opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

