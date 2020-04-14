Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 32,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,560,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 49.6% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

