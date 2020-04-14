Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 603 Shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.28% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMIN. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,711,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,704,000 after purchasing an additional 87,282 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 100,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMIN opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

