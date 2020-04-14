Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,965,000 after acquiring an additional 169,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $661,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,355 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,049,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $348.26 on Tuesday. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $384.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

