Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Trimmed by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,168.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,912.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,856.42. The firm has a market cap of $1,017.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,344.07.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

