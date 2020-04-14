Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,600.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,344.07.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,168.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,912.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,856.42. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.