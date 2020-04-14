Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,407 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 948,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 283,255 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 689,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 2,202.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 619,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $38,439.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $479,295.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $710,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,039. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra increased their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella Inc has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

