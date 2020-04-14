AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Position Lowered by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,361,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615,285 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 477.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,818,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173,211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,342,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,851 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 2,859,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 693,838 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

