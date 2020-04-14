AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $61.75. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $61.38, with a volume of 94 shares trading hands.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of AMCON Distributing worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

