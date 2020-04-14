AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $582.31

AMEN Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMEN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $582.31 and traded as high as $618.75. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $618.50, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered AMEN Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $715.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $10.00 dividend. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

AMEN Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests.

