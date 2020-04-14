American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Airlines Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.87.

Shares of AAL opened at $11.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

