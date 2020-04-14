American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,294 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,357,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,201,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.39.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.65. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.