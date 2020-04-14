Amphenol’s (APH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APH. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

NYSE APH opened at $80.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.68. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 122,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 68,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

