Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post sales of $50.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.83 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $56.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $225.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.60 million to $231.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $242.33 million, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $250.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FC. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at $23,277,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at $9,787,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

