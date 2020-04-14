Analysts Expect Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) to Post ($0.24) Earnings Per Share

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eton Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

ETON opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $78.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Centric Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of Eton Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

