Analysts Expect R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. R C M Technologies’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given R C M Technologies an industry rank of 211 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of R C M Technologies stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. R C M Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.54.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that R C M Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 4.73% of R C M Technologies worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

