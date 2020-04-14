Analysts Expect United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned United Fire Group an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFCS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $809.17 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $289.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.00 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.22%.

In other United Fire Group news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $38,794.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Fire Group (UFCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.