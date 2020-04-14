Analysts Set $14.70 Target Price for EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $14.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EHang an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get EHang alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on EHang in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ EH opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $636.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70. EHang has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EHang (EH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.