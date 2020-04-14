Analyzing BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and PNC Financial Services Group (OTCMKTS:PNC)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 15.29% 14.56% 1.26% PNC Financial Services Group 24.83% 10.91% 1.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNCCORP and PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $66.95 million 1.07 $10.23 million N/A N/A PNC Financial Services Group $21.62 billion 2.00 $5.37 billion $11.39 8.86

PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BNCCORP and PNC Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A PNC Financial Services Group 0 7 6 0 2.46

PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $127.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Given PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Volatility and Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BNCCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PNC Financial Services Group beats BNCCORP on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 15 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement, fund transfer, information reporting, and global trade services, as well as foreign exchange, derivative, security underwriting, loan syndication, merger and acquisition advisory, and equity capital market advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement administration services; and mutual funds and investment strategies. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,372 branches and 9,162 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

