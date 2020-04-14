Analyzing Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) and Its Rivals

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ: TRCH) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Torchlight Energy Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Torchlight Energy Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Torchlight Energy Resources Competitors 2546 9527 13025 437 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 98.97%. Given Torchlight Energy Resources’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Torchlight Energy Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -1,319.04% -55.01% -23.58% Torchlight Energy Resources Competitors -26.74% -3.83% 2.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 -$9.84 million -3.17 Torchlight Energy Resources Competitors $10.73 billion $556.27 million 4.83

Torchlight Energy Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources. Torchlight Energy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources’ competitors have a beta of 2.23, suggesting that their average share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources competitors beat Torchlight Energy Resources on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

