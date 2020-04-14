Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 4,913 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

