Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 884,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $16,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,740,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.96%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.40%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

