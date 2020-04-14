AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APPF. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 485,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 254,874 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $13,248,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth $4,105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $1,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APPF stock opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AppFolio Inc has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.61 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

