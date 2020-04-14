Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.93.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $273.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,195.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

