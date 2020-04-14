Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $273.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,195.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

