Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.93.

AAPL opened at $273.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

