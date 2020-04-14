Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.3% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.93.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $273.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.