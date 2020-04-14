Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $273.25 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,195.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.93.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.