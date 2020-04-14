Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $285.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cascend Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.93.

AAPL opened at $273.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.46. Apple has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

