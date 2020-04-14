Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $305.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.93.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $273.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

