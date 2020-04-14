Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at B. Riley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

