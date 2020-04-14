Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $900,000.00

Equities analysts expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to report sales of $900,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. Aptinyx reported sales of $890,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year sales of $2.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,564.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 102,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

