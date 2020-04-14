ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Raymond James

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.30.

NYSE ABR opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $868.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.50. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $15.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.02%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van bought 10,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Elenio bought 5,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 400,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,242.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,200. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth $3,892,311,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 663,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 621,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $2,974,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

