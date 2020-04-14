ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MT shares. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.