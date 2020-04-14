Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 225.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Ardelyx worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. State Street Corp grew its position in Ardelyx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ardelyx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

ARDX stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ardelyx Inc has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $398.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

