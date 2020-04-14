Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCC. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.95.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $12.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

